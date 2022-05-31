French Open lookahead: Djokovic faces Nadal for 59th time

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be meeting for the 59th time when they meet in the French Open quarterfinals. No two men have played each other more often in the professional era of tennis. Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-28, but Nadal leads their matchups on clay 19-8 and at Roland Garros 7-2. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals in Paris a year ago, and Nadal beat Djokovic in the final two years ago. Djokovic has not dropped a set through four round; Nadal was pushed to five sets over nearly 4 1/2 hours in his previous match. The match is scheduled for Tuesday night in Court Philippe Chatrier, and Nadal had made it clear he prefers playing on the red clay during the daytime. The other men's quarterfinal is No. 3 Alexander Zverev against No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of the Madrid Open final won by Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain who also beat Djokovic and Nadal there. The women's quarterfinals feature an all-American match between 18-year-old Coco Gauff and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who also was the runner-up at the 2018 French Open. The other women's match is No. 17 Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian who was a finalist at the U.S. Open last September, against 54th-ranked Martina Trevisan of Italy.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2; No. 11 Jessica Pegula beat Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 20 Daria Kasatkina beat No. 28 Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2; No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova beat No. 22 Madison Keys 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 20 Marin Cilic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-3, 6-2; Holger Rune beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat No. 11 Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-4, 2-0, retired; No. 8 Casper Ruud beat No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

1994 — The last time there were two teenagers in the men's quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament; Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are both 19 this year.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was Dua Lipa, so kind of a guilty pleasure.” — Iga Swiatek, who said that's whose song she was singing in her head as she came back from a set down and won her 32nd consecutive match.

