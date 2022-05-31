Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 04:25
Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 010 201 010 5 10 2
Detroit 001 210 21x 7 13 1

Bundy, Smith (7), Megill (7) and G.Sánchez; Brieske, Jiménez (6), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Jiménez 2-0. L_Smith 1-1. Sv_Soto (9). HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (5), Miranda (2), Urshela (5). Detroit, Hill (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 001 102 300 7 7 1
Chicago 002 200 200 6 12 2

Small, Kelley (3), M.Sánchez (5), Gott (7), Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Swarmer, Norris (7), Gsellman (9) and Higgins. W_M.Sánchez 1-1. L_Norris 0-3. Sv_Hader (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Peterson (5), Taylor (5), Urías (5). Chicago, Higgins (1), Ortega (2).

Updated : 2022-05-31 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan