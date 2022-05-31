Monday's Major League Linescores

|Minnesota
|010
|201
|010
|—
|5
|10
|2
|Detroit
|001
|210
|21x
|—
|7
|13
|1
Bundy, Smith (7), Megill (7) and G.Sánchez; Brieske, Jiménez (6), Lange (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Jiménez 2-0. L_Smith 1-1. Sv_Soto (9). HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (5), Miranda (2), Urshela (5). Detroit, Hill (1).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|102
|300
|—
|7
|7
|1
|Chicago
|002
|200
|200
|—
|6
|12
|2
Small, Kelley (3), M.Sánchez (5), Gott (7), Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Swarmer, Norris (7), Gsellman (9) and Higgins. W_M.Sánchez 1-1. L_Norris 0-3. Sv_Hader (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Peterson (5), Taylor (5), Urías (5). Chicago, Higgins (1), Ortega (2).