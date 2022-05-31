AP PHOTOS: Brazil procession celebrates the Holy Spirit

Revelers hang out as they wait to take part in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in... Revelers hang out as they wait to take part in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural area of Pirenopolis, state of Goias, Brazil, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Celebrated in the period of Pentecost, Christian residents celebrate on what they believe is the coming of the Holy Spirit on the apostles of Jesus Christ. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)