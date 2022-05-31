Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Brazil procession celebrates the Holy Spirit

By ERALDO PERES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/31 00:03
Mounted revelers parade in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural area of P...
Mounted riders take part in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural area of ...
Revelers hang out as they wait to take part in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in...
The image of a dove decorates the pole of a banner during the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the...
A reveler jumps over rocks beside a river on the farm during celebrations for the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of th...
A reveler struggles to put a bridle on a horse during the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Div...
Revelers and musicians take part in in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rur...
A mounted rider plays a Berrante, an ox horn musical instrument, during a parade culminating the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo"...
Faithful smile as they take part in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural ...
Liquor bottles are silhouetted against a red cloth in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Div...
Musicians perform during the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural area of Pir...
A reveler talks to a parrot in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural area ...
Revelers take part in the grand dance of the night of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural a...
A reveler drinks a beer during the grand dance of the night of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in th...
A mounted rider is silhouetted against the horizon in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Div...
A firecracker reveler runs for cover after lighting pyrotechnics in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Fe...
A reveler exhales cigarette smoke as he arrives at the main altar of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine,...
Revelers gather beside a bonfire in the morning after the grand dance of the night of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Fea...
A reveler takes part in the grand dance of the night of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural...
Revelers take part in the grand dance of the night of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the rural a...
Faithful remove their hats as they pray in the culmination of the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of the Divine, in the...

PIRENOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Over the course of nine days, a religious procession known as the Folia of the Divine Holy Spirit brings messages of faith and song to farms and villages across the countryside of Brazil’s Goias state.

Like a medieval caravan, the group framed by small red and white flags is comprised of more than 300 people, many of them on horseback.

The display celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit to Jesus’ apostles after his crucifixion and has been performed for two centuries since it was first brought to Brazil by Portuguese colonizers. Once there, it was influenced by the cultures of Indigenous people and Black slaves.

Revelers pray and sing traditional songs, sharing stories born in colonial times. They incorporate the folkloric Brazilian dance Catira as well as Lundu, which originated in Africa. The faithful appeal to God with requests and promises in search of miracles and blessings.

Each time the procession reaches a farm, its members are provided with food and welcome. A town of tents crops up as revelers set up their sleeping spaces amid richly adorned altars and arches, and they play guitar and accordion, dancing into the night.

