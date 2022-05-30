Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2021-2030

In 2020, the market of global enteral collagen peptide protein value was more than USD 13,586 thousand. The global enteral collagen peptide protein market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Proteins derived from animal collagen are known as collagen peptide-proteins. Collagen peptide-protein helps provide patients with adequate nutrients whose gastrointestinal function is sufficient for digestion and absorption yet unable to do so orally. During this process, the patient may be unable to eat due to an illness, swallowing difficulties, or complications from surgery that affect their normal eating. This process involves injecting collagen peptides directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of patients.

Factors Affecting the Market

The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, like osteoarthritis and heart disease, and the growing demand for collagen peptide protein in the healthcare sector are fueling the global market for enteral collagen peptide protein.

Government initiatives to promote a healthy diet are expected to enhance the opportunities for existing players and new entrants, given the aging population and favorable government initiatives to promote a healthy diet.

The growth of the enteral collagen peptide protein market in underdeveloped countries constrains by inadequate demand and lack of awareness.

The untapped potential of emerging economies anticipates providing new opportunities for the global market to expand.

COVID-19 Impact

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. The disease has spread to several countries around the world. The adverse effects of COVID-19 on the market for enteral collagen peptide proteins predict a decline in meat consumption, especially fish and bovine products. Consequently, this factor directly affects the production of collagen peptides since fish and beef wastes serve as an essential raw material to produce collagen products. In addition to its negative impact on partnerships and collaborations for enteral collagen peptide protein, the COVID-19 outbreak reduced the production of enteral collagen peptide protein products. As a result of the current global health crisis, the enteral collagen peptide protein market has been negatively affected.

Regional Overview

The enteral collagen peptide protein market in Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities due to the rise in the elderly population, R&D investments in health care products designed to treat various chronic illnesses, and the demand for modern healthcare facilities. In the Asia-Pacific region, the rise in arthritis and leading manufacturers’ focus on expanding into emerging markets to capture a large share of the market is forecast to boost the growth of the enteral collagen peptide protein market during the forecast period.

Key Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global enteral collagen peptide protein market are:

Abbott laboratories

Global Health Products, Inc.

Gelita AG

Danone SA (Nutricia)

Medtronic, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

OP2 labs, LLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

Weishardt Holding SA

Dermarites Industries LLC

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global market segmentation of the enteral collagen peptide protein consists of Form, Age Group, End-User, Region.

Segmentation based on Form

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation based on Age Group

Adults (Above 18)

Pediatrics (Below 18)

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Nursing Home

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

