WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 2 .750
Washington 6 3 .667 ½
Atlanta 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 4 3 .571
Indiana 3 7 .300 4
New York 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 1 .889
Dallas 5 3 .625
Seattle 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 4 6 .400
Phoenix 2 6 .250
Minnesota 2 7 .222 6

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 81, Phoenix 54

Seattle 92, New York 61

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 83

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.