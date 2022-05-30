American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|Tampa Bay
|28
|19
|.596
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|Boston
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|Baltimore
|20
|29
|.408
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|Cleveland
|19
|24
|.442
|7½
|Detroit
|17
|29
|.370
|11
|Kansas City
|16
|30
|.348
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|22
|.551
|3½
|Texas
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Oakland
|20
|30
|.400
|11
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.