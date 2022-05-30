Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 15 .688 _ _ 5-5 L-2 17-7 16-8
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 _ 6-4 W-2 17-11 11-8
Toronto 27 20 .574 _ 7-3 W-5 14-8 13-12
Boston 23 25 .479 10 7-3 W-1 12-12 11-13
Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½ 7 5-5 L-1 12-11 8-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 29 19 .604 _ _ 7-3 W-1 17-11 12-8
Chicago 23 23 .500 5 5-5 W-1 11-13 12-10
Cleveland 19 24 .442 5 3-7 L-1 8-8 11-16
Detroit 17 29 .370 11 4-6 W-1 11-14 6-15
Kansas City 16 30 .348 12 2-8 L-1 8-15 8-15
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 30 18 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-6 16-12
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 _ 3-7 L-5 15-13 12-9
Texas 22 24 .478 7 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-12
Seattle 20 28 .417 10 3-7 L-1 12-10 8-18
Oakland 20 30 .400 11 4-6 W-1 7-17 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 32 17 .653 _ _ 7-3 W-3 16-8 16-9
Atlanta 23 25 .479 3 6-4 W-1 14-14 9-11
Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½ 5 3-7 L-3 11-13 10-14
Miami 19 26 .422 11 3-7 L-1 10-12 9-14
Washington 18 31 .367 14 5-5 W-1 9-18 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 30 18 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-6 16-12
St. Louis 26 21 .553 _ 6-4 L-1 13-11 13-10
Chicago 19 27 .413 10 6 4-6 L-1 7-15 12-12
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10 6 4-6 L-1 11-14 8-13
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½ 5-5 L-1 9-12 7-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _ _ 8-2 W-4 15-5 18-9
San Diego 30 17 .638 3 _ 7-3 W-1 13-10 17-7
San Francisco 25 21 .543 _ 3-7 W-1 13-11 12-10
Arizona 23 26 .469 11 5-5 L-4 12-15 11-11
Colorado 21 26 .447 12 3-7 L-1 14-11 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-30 23:36 GMT+08:00

