All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|17-7
|16-8
|Tampa Bay
|28
|19
|.596
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|17-11
|11-8
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|14-8
|13-12
|Boston
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|12-12
|11-13
|Baltimore
|20
|29
|.408
|13½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|12-11
|8-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-11
|12-8
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-13
|12-10
|Cleveland
|19
|24
|.442
|7½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|11-16
|Detroit
|17
|29
|.370
|11
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|6-15
|Kansas City
|16
|30
|.348
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-15
|8-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|16-12
|Los Angeles
|27
|22
|.551
|3½
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|15-13
|12-9
|Texas
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|12-12
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-10
|8-18
|Oakland
|20
|30
|.400
|11
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-17
|13-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|32
|17
|.653
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|14-14
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|27
|.438
|10½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|11-13
|10-14
|Miami
|19
|26
|.422
|11
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-12
|9-14
|Washington
|18
|31
|.367
|14
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-18
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|16-12
|St. Louis
|26
|21
|.553
|3½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-11
|13-10
|Chicago
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|7-15
|12-12
|Pittsburgh
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|11-14
|8-13
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|13½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-12
|7-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|15-5
|18-9
|San Diego
|30
|17
|.638
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|13-10
|17-7
|San Francisco
|25
|21
|.543
|7½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|13-11
|12-10
|Arizona
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|3½
|5-5
|L-4
|12-15
|11-11
|Colorado
|21
|26
|.447
|12
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-11
|7-15
___
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.