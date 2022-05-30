Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over.

The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.

“As of now, it is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over and I cannot imagine further cooperation with the club after what happened in recent months. I think the transfer will be the best for both parties,” said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian club runs for another season. “I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.”

Lewandowski was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland’s Nations League match against Wales.

The 33-year-old forward previously told Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports it would be “hard to know if I’ll still be playing for Bayern next season.”

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona have reportedly verbally agreed on a three-year deal but Bayern has been firm in its stance that the player is not for sale.

Lewandowski’s latest comments — his strongest yet — are unlikely to be well received in Munich, where Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić and chief executive Oliver Kahn have both said he will fulfill his contract.

Lewandowski has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund.

He scored 35 goals in 34 league appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

Lewandowski broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.

___

