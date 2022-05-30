Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SE;8;81%;57%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;99;78;Plenty of sunshine;100;81;NNW;6;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;102;71;Very hot;102;71;WNW;10;17%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;81;64;Sunshine and nice;76;66;ENE;11;71%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;58;47;A couple of showers;64;48;SSW;7;62%;97%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Partly sunny, warm;72;52;SE;6;45%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;88;68;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;S;11;21%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;Showers around;75;45;WNW;16;56%;87%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;65;44;Cool with sunshine;63;50;SSE;8;65%;40%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;84;64;Mostly sunny;89;67;WNW;7;43%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;68;58;Becoming cloudy;66;60;N;9;84%;98%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;109;80;Sunny, breezy, hot;110;80;NW;15;10%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;91;76;A t-storm around;92;75;SSW;8;65%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;86;68;A t-storm around;85;68;SSW;10;68%;82%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A t-storm or two;94;79;SW;9;69%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;72;63;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;ENE;8;63%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;90;59;Lots of sun, warm;91;64;NE;9;16%;44%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;75;56;Mostly cloudy;80;60;SE;4;71%;32%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;58;44;Fog, then some sun;66;49;WSW;4;53%;92%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;62;50;A little p.m. rain;66;50;SE;6;74%;75%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;E;6;41%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;68;49;A t-storm around;75;56;SSE;9;54%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;58;48;A couple of showers;64;46;WSW;7;50%;90%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;77;58;Thunderstorms;83;59;NE;4;71%;99%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cool;64;50;Some sun, fog early;74;56;SSE;6;47%;87%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cool;53;32;Mostly sunny, cool;53;35;NE;4;65%;12%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;Some sunshine;83;68;NNE;7;44%;85%;9

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;81;65;Warmer with hazy sun;86;62;SW;9;34%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very hot;103;75;Very warm;98;72;N;11;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;62;51;Mostly sunny;64;48;NW;8;55%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;5;56%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;102;84;Mostly sunny;101;83;SW;9;59%;14%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy and very warm;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;62;SSW;15;54%;97%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm, breezy;84;78;SW;14;79%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;58;46;A couple of showers;59;47;WSW;7;78%;90%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;82;75;Sunny and breezy;82;75;N;15;71%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy, warm, humid;91;76;Very warm;93;76;SSE;14;56%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;71;A morning shower;88;72;SSE;9;67%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;104;83;Hazy and very warm;107;83;SE;7;27%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Breezy;67;43;A shower in the p.m.;64;42;NW;9;49%;99%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;80;Mostly cloudy;91;81;S;10;64%;70%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;5;70%;67%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;55;42;More clouds than sun;58;44;WNW;8;73%;55%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;81;61;Sunny and nice;82;62;N;8;29%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;76;63;Mostly sunny;80;64;WSW;8;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;89;78;A thunderstorm;85;79;SE;5;80%;85%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;75;50;Sunshine, pleasant;72;49;SE;7;51%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;A couple of showers;83;72;ENE;8;81%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Fog, then sun;65;50;Rain at times;54;48;SSE;18;90%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A thunderstorm;91;78;SSW;8;74%;94%;9

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;90;79;Cloudy with a shower;90;79;SE;7;69%;100%;5

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, nice;85;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;ENE;14;55%;15%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;103;80;A p.m. t-storm;97;77;NW;9;40%;66%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;99;77;Warm, turning breezy;100;76;NNE;11;26%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy and very warm;82;62;Sunny and warm;83;61;NE;10;63%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Occasional a.m. rain;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SW;7;71%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;97;84;Plenty of sun;93;83;N;12;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;63;42;Turning sunny;59;37;S;11;43%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;79;59;Partly sunny;76;59;WNW;9;17%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with sunshine;93;82;Mostly sunny, windy;94;82;WSW;18;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-shower in spots;81;65;SW;5;75%;50%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;105;83;Mostly sunny;107;85;NNW;8;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Strong thunderstorms;67;52;Mostly sunny;69;54;NNE;10;58%;7%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;90;80;Very windy;89;79;ENE;22;61%;36%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;91;73;Clearing;89;72;ESE;6;61%;40%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;97;81;Hazy sunshine;96;81;SSE;10;71%;29%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;94;77;Afternoon showers;95;78;N;6;66%;100%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;32;Breezy in the p.m.;57;33;N;13;43%;66%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;SSW;7;74%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;59;Some brightening;65;59;SSE;8;71%;6%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;More clouds than sun;72;62;Winds subsiding;74;63;SSW;15;77%;81%;5

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon showers;60;48;Thundershowers;60;48;WSW;8;72%;88%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;73;58;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;S;8;46%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;N;7;74%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;77;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;61;SW;6;40%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;88;80;A couple of t-storms;87;82;WNW;14;73%;84%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NNW;4;82%;85%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm or two;90;79;ENE;6;70%;92%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;50;46;A couple of showers;50;43;W;16;72%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;81;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNE;7;33%;66%;14

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;82;76;A thunderstorm;82;77;E;10;75%;88%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;57;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;43;SW;9;60%;6%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;89;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;SSW;15;64%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;51;43;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;WNW;8;50%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;81;60;Cloudy and cooler;66;54;ENE;5;59%;71%;2

Moscow, Russia;Milder;69;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;59;N;7;61%;76%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Partly sunny;91;84;W;9;67%;11%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;A morning shower;76;59;ENE;7;62%;66%;8

New York, United States;More humid;86;72;Near-record heat;93;64;NE;7;45%;14%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot, becoming breezy;96;68;Very warm;93;62;W;12;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;51;Brief p.m. showers;71;52;WSW;8;58%;95%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;81;67;Humid;78;61;NE;5;69%;26%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;60;47;Thundershowers;60;50;NW;5;68%;88%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very warm;84;65;Becoming cloudy;80;53;E;10;59%;88%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and pleasant;85;78;An afternoon shower;84;77;ESE;11;76%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A thunderstorm;84;77;SSE;7;85%;92%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray t-shower;85;75;Couple of t-storms;86;73;SE;8;80%;98%;4

Paris, France;More sun than clouds;66;50;Clouds and sun;69;49;NW;7;41%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Inc. clouds;64;53;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;8;64%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SW;9;71%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;88;74;A t-storm around;88;74;E;10;72%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;71;ESE;7;57%;68%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;63;42;Fog, then some sun;70;52;SW;4;49%;41%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;72;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;59;SE;7;47%;3%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;50;Afternoon rain;67;51;S;8;64%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;75;56;Sunny and delightful;78;58;SSE;6;67%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;82;73;A p.m. shower or two;83;73;S;8;77%;97%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;55;47;Rain and drizzle;52;46;SE;7;83%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;61;50;Breezy with rain;57;45;SSW;14;85%;96%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;70;A shower;79;69;NW;8;80%;86%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;81;Sunny and very warm;107;80;NNE;9;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;83;61;Breezy in the p.m.;85;62;SW;11;46%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, milder;69;58;Rain and drizzle;65;54;S;11;59%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;Plenty of sun;69;52;WSW;11;47%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;65;Couple of t-storms;79;63;SW;6;79%;98%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A t-storm around;85;77;ESE;13;75%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;A shower and t-storm;73;64;WNW;6;99%;99%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;10;11%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Patchy freezing fog;58;33;Rain and drizzle;55;37;SW;4;53%;76%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;ENE;4;76%;82%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable clouds;72;59;Partly sunny;77;58;E;8;62%;85%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Partly sunny;68;51;NNE;7;66%;36%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;76;54;Sunny and warmer;77;58;S;7;32%;41%;11

Shanghai, China;A shower in the a.m.;86;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;68;SSE;9;46%;44%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Warm, a p.m. shower;96;79;A shower in the p.m.;92;79;N;4;64%;69%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;79;56;A shower and t-storm;80;54;SW;6;60%;95%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;ENE;11;70%;93%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;57;42;A couple of showers;57;45;WSW;8;83%;95%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;62;51;Windy;62;47;W;21;58%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;90;76;Rain and a t-storm;88;77;S;8;79%;97%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Fog early in the day;59;51;Occasional rain;57;49;S;12;82%;97%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;NE;7;31%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very warm;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;NNE;8;44%;32%;10

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;87;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;69;ESE;9;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;90;70;Sunny and pleasant;83;71;NW;9;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;82;61;Partly sunny;90;66;ESE;5;45%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very warm;85;65;Showers around;73;65;SSE;9;82%;67%;5

Toronto, Canada;More humid;76;65;Breezy in the p.m.;79;64;SW;13;63%;57%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Hazy sunshine;90;75;E;9;39%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, hot;98;66;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;S;6;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;66;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;38;E;14;37%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;60;51;Some sun returning;66;53;NNE;5;63%;38%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;67;48;A t-storm around;74;57;WNW;8;50%;82%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;Warm with a t-storm;91;77;ENE;6;64%;98%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, rain, cool;56;47;Variable clouds;64;47;SE;10;63%;28%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Rain this morning;59;45;Fog, then some sun;67;53;E;8;53%;87%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;59;58;A shower in the a.m.;63;57;NNE;21;87%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;85;77;A couple of t-storms;87;76;WSW;7;80%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;86;60;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;6;39%;9%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-30 22:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star