Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing all 4 on board

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 18:53
Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing all 4 on board

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia said Monday that the wreckage of a small plane that had gone off the radar on the weekend was found, and that all four people on board were dead.

Search teams found the Cessna 182 plane near Brocanac, central Croatia, said the head of the civil protection teams, Damir Trut. He said police have launched a probe into the accident.

“As soon as the plane was spotted from above (by drone), search teams went to the scene," Trut said. “Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all the passengers have died.”

Trut did not reveal the nationalities of the victims of the crash. The state HRT television said they included a Swiss citizen, two Germans and a Croatian citizen.

The plane went missing on Sunday after taking off from the Adriatic Sea port of Split toward Germany. Local media reported that the weather in the area was bad and that the pilot sent an appeal for help before crashing.

Updated : 2022-05-30 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star