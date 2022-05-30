India: Police investigate killing of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Police in India's Punjab state are investigating the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular rapper, who was shot the day after his security detail was reduced.

The security cutbacks were prompted by a desire by Punjab's government to fight "VIP culture," with some 400 people having their security trimmed as a result.

What happened to Sidhu Moose Wala?

Moose Wala was shot on Sunday evening in Mansa, a district in the north of Punjab state. The 28-year-old rapper was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra told reporters on Sunday that initial indications were that the killing was linked to inter-gang rivalry. On Monday, local media reported that arrests had already been made in connection with the killing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted his condolences, and declared that "nobody involved will be spared" once police identify the culprits.

Who was Moose Wala?

Sidhu Moose Wala (birth name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu) started off as a songwriter before his breakthrough as a solo artist came in 2017 with the single "So High."

His blend of folk, hip-hop and rap music brought him huge popularity in India and among diaspora communities in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Most of his songs had titles in English and lyrics in Punjabi, and in 2018 his debut album even made it into Canada's Billboard Albums chart.

In 2020, he was charged under India's Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture. His popularity prompted a run at politics, however, and last year he ran unsuccessfully as a candidate in Punjab's state assembly elections on the Congress Party ticket.

Congress leader Rahul Ghandi was quick to tweet a message of condolence.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist," he wrote. "My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world."

