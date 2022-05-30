Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The news about McDonald’s shuttering its store near the Miaokou Night Market in the northern port city of Keelung on Sunday (May 29) has received much media attention, but many may not have noticed that three other McDonald's stores in Taiwan also permanently closed their doors on the same day.

The Keelung McDonald's on Ai 3rd Road had been open since many local adults were teens, so the news of its planned closure evoked nostalgia, and many of its fans headed to the store on Sunday night to have their last meal there and be in the store while it closed for the last time, United Daily reported.

However, on the same day, three McDonald’s restaurants in other parts of the country also stopped operations. According to the United Daily report, the 10-year-old store on Liancheng Road in New Taipei’s Zhonghe District, the 31-year-old store on Taichung’s Fuxing Road near the Taichung District Court, and the 26-year-old store at the intersection of Youyuan South Road and Xinxing Road in Taichung's Longjing District also closed.

With these four restaurants having passed into history, McDonald’s now has 398 stores operating in Taiwan, per United Daily.