Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 30) announced its mask regulations for the month of June.

At a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that Taiwan has entered the large-scale outbreak stage. In order to take into account epidemic prevention, socioeconomic needs, domestic epidemic prevention capacity, and to effectively control risks, the CECC has decided to extend the current epidemic prevention measures, such as wearing masks when outside, to June 30.

As has been the case in previous months, people must wear a mask at all times when stepping out of their homes, including when singing at KTVs. In situations where masks are not required, they should still be carried and worn if one is experiencing suspected COVID symptoms or cannot maintain a proper social distance from unfamiliar people.

1. Situations when masks can be removed:

Indoor or outdoor sports

Individual/group photos either indoors or outdoors

Driving by oneself or with family members from the same household

Individual/group live broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and interactions while filming productions

Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry work in open areas such as fields, fish farms, and forests

Mountain, forest (including forest recreation areas), and seaside activities

Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, and steam rooms, as well as other situations in which a mask could get wet

When it is necessary to eat or drink while out

Places or activities designated by the CECC or another competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Gym users who have received two full vaccinations and a booster shot are not required to wear a mask when working out. However, people who have not received their booster shot must wear a mask and maintain a social distance from others when using a fitness center.

Businesses and public venues must continue to measure body temperatures, clean public areas, monitor employees' health, and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Stores, supermarkets, and markets are not required to impose crowd control limits, and food sampling at such venues is allowed.

Eating and drinking are allowed on the following forms of public transportation:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains

Taiwan Railways Administration trains

Intercity buses

Ferries

Domestic flights

Dining venues must measure body temperatures, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies. The ban on table-to-table toasting is still in place.

Houses of worship and religious gatherings must follow epidemic prevention measures stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Taiwan Social Distancing App

The CECC emphasized that the Taiwan Social Distancing App will be most effective when it becomes widely used. After downloading and installing the app, Bluetooth must be enabled for it to be able to search for nearby confirmed cases and record relevant data.

When people enter a venue, they only need to show the app's interface. Those who have yet to download the app can find it under "Taiwan Social Distancing" in the Android and iOS app stores.