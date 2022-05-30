Terry Gou wants his COVID test detector sent free to every home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou (郭台銘) dreams that his new COVID test machine can be free and a feature in every Taiwan home, paid for by advertising.

In a TVBS interview on Sunday (May 29) the Foxconn founder said the PCR test kit his personally invested company, iCare Diagnostics International, has invented was made with mothers in mind. He also wants to see it used by the disadvantaged and those in remote locations.

The PCR test kit can detect the SARs virus with just a few drops of saliva. It detects fragments of the virus' genetic material in a polymerase chain reaction.

Gou said that given how grim the COVID situation has become because of the spread of the Omicron variant, testing is more essential than ever. He added that he was inspired by the case of a 97-year-old mother who was unable to get vaccinated but needed daily kidney dialysis treatment.

The test kit was independently developed by his company in New Taipei City's Tucheng District. "Originally the factory did original equipment manufacturing for other companies but now does its own design and manufacturing," Gou said.

"This home PCR detector kit is completely original, developed in Taiwan, and the data verification is excellent, meaning it can be supplied to disadvantaged groups and rural families."