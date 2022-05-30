Alexa
Ride a bike through ‘golden tunnel’ formed by cassia fistula flowers in southwestern Taiwan

With Dragon Boat Festival just around the corner, Chiayi County tourism official touts local bike path once voted of the best in Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/30 18:33
The Puzih River bikeway (Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau photo)

The Puzih River bikeway (Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bright yellow cassia fistula flowers have turned a section of the Puzih River bikeway (朴子溪自行車道) in southwestern Taiwan’s Chiayi County into a “golden tunnel,” so it’s the best time of the year to ride a bike along “one of the most beautiful bike paths in Taiwan,” according to a county tourism official.

Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau Planning Section chief Shen Ya-ru (沈雅茹) told CNA Monday (May 30) that May and June are when the cassia fistula, or the golden shower tree, blooms. The Puzih River bike path, once voted as one of the country’s most beautiful bikeways, is an ideal place to admire the impressive blooms.

Shen said that a 450-meter stretch of the bikeway’s “Liujiao Township countryside section” (六腳田園段) is flanked by cassia fistula trees on both sides. According to her, it’s very romantic to be among long cascading flower clusters swaying gently in the breeze.

The Puzih River bikeway is 25 kilometers in length, starting from the Suantou Sugar Factory’s Zhecheng Cultural Park (蒜頭糖廠蔗埕文化園區), passing through the Liujiadian Changshou Bridge, the longest bicycle suspension bridge in Taiwan, and ending at Dongshi Fisherman's Wharf.

As this time of the year is also when rice ripens, the view of golden rice stalks waving in the wind in paddy fields along the bikeway is another reason for a visit there, she added.

With the Dragon Boat Festival holiday just around the corner, the bureau recommends tourists visit the bikeway and nearby attractions, including the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, the Suantou Sugar Factory, and the Yong-Jiu Grocery Store.

The Puzih River bikeway (CNA photo)
