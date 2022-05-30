Taiwan defense ministry announces personnel shuffle for inspector general

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lieutenant General Yang Chi-jung (楊基榮), currently the head of the Army’s Logistics Command, will be promoted to the Inspector General of the Ministry of National Defense on June 1, the military said on Monday (May 30).

The personnel shuffle is due to the retirement of the current inspector general, Lieutenant General Liu Te-chin (劉得金), CNA reported.

Yang previously served as the commander of the Sixth Army Corps’ 21 Artillery Command and Lanyang Area Command, the defense ministry said. Given his previous experience and his familiarity with carrying out combat and disaster prevention exercises, his abilities make him the perfect candidate for the position, the ministry added.

Additionally, Liu once served as the principal of Taiwan’s Military Academy, as well as the commander of the Eighth Army Corps, according to the defense ministry.