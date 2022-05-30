Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan defense ministry announces personnel shuffle for inspector general

Lieutenant General Yang Chi-jung to assume position on June 1

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/30 18:14
Ministry of National Defense. 

Ministry of National Defense.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lieutenant General Yang Chi-jung (楊基榮), currently the head of the Army’s Logistics Command, will be promoted to the Inspector General of the Ministry of National Defense on June 1, the military said on Monday (May 30).

The personnel shuffle is due to the retirement of the current inspector general, Lieutenant General Liu Te-chin (劉得金), CNA reported.

Yang previously served as the commander of the Sixth Army Corps’ 21 Artillery Command and Lanyang Area Command, the defense ministry said. Given his previous experience and his familiarity with carrying out combat and disaster prevention exercises, his abilities make him the perfect candidate for the position, the ministry added.

Additionally, Liu once served as the principal of Taiwan’s Military Academy, as well as the commander of the Eighth Army Corps, according to the defense ministry.
Taiwan
Taiwan defense ministry
MND
Lieutenant General Yang Chi-jung

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
2022/05/30 10:56
Taiwan's Central American allies conclude nationwide food truck tour
Taiwan's Central American allies conclude nationwide food truck tour
2022/05/30 10:34
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/30 09:50
Taiwan foreign minister suggests Chinese aggression could lead to global conflict
Taiwan foreign minister suggests Chinese aggression could lead to global conflict
2022/05/29 18:14
Taiwan set for week of hot weather
Taiwan set for week of hot weather
2022/05/29 16:22