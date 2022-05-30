Alexa
Taiwan's popular Sodagreen could be back in business as band

Manager Lin Wei-zhe unexpectedly gives up naming rights, says time to move on

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/05/30 15:28
Sodagreen lost its name and has performed as Oaeen for the past three years. (Sodagreen Website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular Taiwan band Sodagreen (蘇打綠) could be back in business, having previously lost its name in a dispute with manager Lin Wei-zhe (林暐哲).

In an unexpected announcement on Monday (May 30) Lin said he would "give up ownership of the trademark" name, per a Yahoo news report. In 2018, the six-member indie band broke up as a result of the dispute.

It has not released new music or performed as Sodagreen since then. However, two years ago, the group announced a comeback and released fresh music under the name "Oaeen" (魚丁糸).

Before falling out and suing their manager for ownership of the trademark name, Sodagreen formed in 2001 and had a run of success that was crowned with Golden Melody Awards, eight albums, and considerable commercial success.

"As things come to this day, there is an inner voice telling me, 'It's time to let go,'" Lin was quoted as saying. As of press time there had been no comment from Sodagreen about the development.

The band originally called themselves "Soda" (蘇打) but added the word green because it sounded better and was the favorite color of lead singer Wu Qing-feng (吳青峰), aka "Greeny." The new name Oaeen was made up from radicals taken from "Sodagreen."

Sodagreen in their pomp, in 2012.
Wu Qing-feng (吳青峰)
Sodagreen (蘇打綠)
Oaeen (魚丁糸)
Greeny
Golden Melody Awards

Updated : 2022-05-30 15:59 GMT+08:00

