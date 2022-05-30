System Integration Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 : Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the System Integration Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global System Integration Market is valued approximately USD 327 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The process of linking distinct sub-systems (components) into a single bigger system is known as system integration. This function encompasses all of an organization’s physical and virtual components. Various machine systems, computer hardware, and inventory are examples of physical components. Data saved in databases, software, and apps make up the majority of virtual components.

Cloud computing’s growing popularity, desire for virtualization, and demand for low-cost, energy-efficient manufacturing techniques are all reasons that have boosted the industry’s growth. Robotics and additive manufacturing (3D printing) are examples of automation technologies that can change work patterns in both developed and emerging countries. In addition, because of the increased demand for these solutions, industries have understood the significance of updating current production facilities. In the near future, these elements are projected to boost the industry’s growth.For example, the UAE government financed multiple projects, including Smart Abu Dhabi and Smart Dubai, in August 2021, with the goal of promoting digital transformation and increasing economic growth. The goal of this plan was to improve digital infrastructure and increase digital capabilities and skills. Trianz announced a cooperation with ServiceNow, a software-based firm that provides a cloud computing platform to assist businesses in managing digital workflows for enterprise operations, in February 2020. \However, increased investments required for automation implementation and maintenance, are among the major factors limiting market growth and will continue to pose a challenge to the system integration market during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global System Integration Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Geographically, North America dominated the market due to the increasing use of IoT in industrial automation and the growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs and large organisations. Furthermore, the region’s BFSI sector has embraced modern technology, presenting significant growth prospects for the North American market. The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to grow with fastest growth Rate. The rapid investments in 5G infrastructure in emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea are projected to offer considerable prospects for system integration services in the region. Furthermore, these investments are expected to focus on developing next-generation infrastructure for a variety of industries, including transportation, energy and utilities, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

By Application:

IT & Telecom

Defense& Security

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global System Integration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

