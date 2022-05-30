Smart Irrigation Market [HOW TO GAIN] 2022 : Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Irrigation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Smart irrigation is a method of combining emerging technologies that are chiefly adopted for precision agriculture. These smart irrigation systems help in monitoring soil status, weather, and plant water use for inevitably adjusting to the watering schedule by using controllers, sensors, and meters. These systems are gaining huge traction across the agriculture, golf course, and residential sectors.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-market-2/QI037
The rising number of government initiatives for encouraging water conservation, the growth of smart cities, and the increasing need for efficient irrigation systems are primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the introduction of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The aim of this initiative is to collect and conserve rainwater covering the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods across urban and rural areas in the country. Thus, the rising focus on water conservation activity is positively influencing the market growth. However, high initial investments and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers and connectivity issues associated with the implementation of smart irrigation solutions in rural areas impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing demand for 5G network for remote monitoring and high integration of smartphones with wireless irrigation controllers are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Smart Irrigation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure on technological developments, and rising investments in R&D and energy efficiency activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid proliferation of the internet, surging demand for smartphones, as well as the growth of the countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Irrigation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-market-2/QI037
Major market players included in this report are:
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
HydroPoint Data Systems
Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.
Weathermatic
Banyan Water Inc.
Calsense
Skydrop
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Controllers
Sensors
Meters
Others
By System Type
Weather-based
Sensor-based
By Application
Agriculture
Golf Course
Residential
Others
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-market-2/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Smart Irrigation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-market-2/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-irrigation-market-2/QI037
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/