Taiwan sees NT$15 million in crop damages from torrential rains

Dragon fruit farms hit with NT$4.49 million in losses due to May rains

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/30 14:50
Rain damaged crops in Yunlin County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crop damage from torrential rains in the latter half of May caused around NT$15.14 million (US$518,000) in losses around the country, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA) on Sunday (May 29).

Pingtung County saw the most crop damage with an estimated NT$4.23 million in losses, CNA cited the COA as saying. Taoyuan was the second-worst hit at NT$2.71 million in damages, followed by Taichung at NT$2.65 million, Changhua County at NT$2.01 million, Chiayi County at NT$1.6 million, and Yunlin County at NT$1.23 million.

In terms of specific crops, dragon fruit farms experienced the heaviest losses at an estimated NT$4.49 million across 35 hectares of land, according to the COA. This was followed by watermelons (NT$4.41 million), edamame (NT$1.59 million), hami melon (NT$1.36 million), and grapes (NT$1.23 million).

In total, around 405 hectares of crops were affected by rain damage, with 82 hectares unable to be harvested at all.
