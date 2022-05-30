Taiwan emphasizes friendly relations, shared values with Israel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although Taiwan and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, they have long enjoyed friendly relations and have cooperated in the fields of health care, economy and trade, and science and technology, the foreign ministry said on Monday (May 30).

The statement comes after Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported on May 24 that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a cable to all Israeli missions abroad, instructing staff to avoid formal or public meetings with Taiwanese counterparts, CNA reported. It also forbade missions from inviting Taiwan representatives to participate in activities related to Israel's Independence Day or Taiwan's Double Ten Day.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou (歐江安) refused to comment on the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' alleged restrictions on public interactions with Taiwanese diplomats but pointed out that although Taiwan and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, she emphasized that they share the universal values of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and are like-minded partners, per CNA.

Taiwan and Israel recently signed the Joint Declaration on Welfare and Social Work Cooperation on May 11, which is the two countries’ 30th cooperation agreement, Ou said. Israel also co-hosted a Global Cooperation and Training Framework session on ending gender-based violence with partners including Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan, the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Ou said Taiwan will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Israel in various fields on the basis of existing friendly relations and jointly promote regional cooperation and global peace, stability, and prosperity.