Envictus International Holdings Ltd Renews Its Franchise Rights to Develop and Operate Texas Chicken Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 May 2022 - Envictus International Holdings Limited, an established Food & Beverage group, effective 20 May 2022, has renewed its International Multiple Unit Franchise Agreement with US-based Cajun Global LLC, to continue to develop and operate Texas Chicken restaurants in Malaysia and Brunei.





The Envictus group was first awarded the franchise rights for the well-known quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain in July 2012, and launched the first Texas Chicken restaurant in Malaysia in January 2013, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Texas Chicken (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. To date, the company owns and operates 85 restaurants throughout Peninsular Malaysia, which exceeded its initial commitment of opening 80 restaurants in its first 10 years.



Almost sixty percent of Texas Chicken restaurants are centred in the Klang Valley, and over half of its existing outlets are located in high-traffic malls nationwide. With the renewal of the franchise agreement, the company is expected to invest at least RM230 million to open 115 new Texas Chicken restaurants by 2030, which includes its maiden foray into Sabah and Sarawak. This will bring its total restaurant count to 200 outlets by 2030.



Moving forward, the company plans to build more drive-thru restaurants and will expand its delivery services in efforts to provide greater convenience to consumers. The new restaurant openings and robust growth prospects are expected to create more job opportunities for Malaysians and raise the company's staff strength to an estimated 6,000 employees by 2030.



"The renewal of the franchise agreement is a testament of Cajun Global's confidence in The Envictus group's leadership and capability in growing and developing the Texas Chicken brand in Malaysia. Within a relatively short period, we have established Texas Chicken's position as one of the leading chicken QSRs in the country. We are honoured to be given the trust and opportunity to further crack the untapped potential of this great brand as we strive to take it to the next level," said Dato' Jaya Tan, Executive Chairman of Envictus International Holdings Limited.



Joe Christina, CEO and President of Cajun Global added, ""As one of our largest franchisees in Southeast Asia, Envictus has been a true collaborator in working with us to grow the Texas Chicken brand. We are excited that this partnership can continue to thrive in Malaysia and soon Brunei."



The Envictus group was accorded the 'Developer of the Year' award in 2019 by Cajun Global in recognition of its commitment in growing the Texas Chicken brand in Malaysia. Adding to the accolades, Texas Chicken Malaysia received the Silver award in the "Restaurant & Fast Foods" category at the 2020 and 2021 Putra Brand Awards – which cements its reputation as one of consumers' favourite brands in the country.



"Envictus has clearly demonstrated excellence in developing and operating our Texas Chicken brand in Malaysia. In 2020, Envictus was designated as a "Premier Developer" for the Texas Chicken brand based upon their strong performance in developing restaurants. They truly deliver the legendary tastes of Texas to their customers. We are thrilled, honoured and grateful they have renewed their commitment to continue to invest in and grow the Texas Chicken brand for many years to come.", according to Russ Sumrall, Sr. Vice President, International Strategic Development for Texas Chicken.



The restaurant chain is known for its longstanding commitment in serving quality products combined with great value, while relying on the deep heritage of the Texas Chicken brand that signals authentic hospitality and bold flavours.



As it marks its 10th Anniversary in Malaysia next year, the brand is raring to raise the bar on the quick-service restaurant experience and bring the legendary Texas flavour to even more Malaysians.







About Texas Chicken Malaysia

Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, freshly-baked honey-butter biscuits and classic, home-style sides. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries. In Malaysia, Texas Chicken™ is franchised and operated by Envictus International Holdings Limited and has more than 80 restaurants nationwide. For more information about Texas Chicken Malaysia, visit: www.texaschickenmalaysia.com



