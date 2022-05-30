Alexa
Ruidiaz scores decisive goal, Sounders beat Charlotte FC 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 12:06
SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders over Charlotte FC on Sunday.

Ruidiaz scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute to put the Sounders (5-6-1) ahead 2-1.

The Sounders also got one goal from Jordan Morris.

Benjamin Bender scored the lone goal for Charlotte (5-8-1).

The Sounders outshot Charlotte 13-8, with four shots on goal to two for Charlotte.

Stefan Frei saved one of the two shots he faced for the Sounders. Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the four shots he faced for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

