Missile launch canceled due to broken target drone launching mechanism: Taiwan Air Force

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force Command on Monday (May 30) clarified its reasons for canceling a recent Patriot II missile-firing drill, following news reports that it had failed to launch for some reason.

The command said that it had first successfully fired a Sky Bow III missile but as the target drone was launched for the Patriot II missile, the drone launching mechanism’s cable snapped. Due to other factors including a thunderstorm, the second missile launch was canceled, CNA reported.

However, on May 27, the Patriot was fired without a hitch and successfully hit the target drone, the command said.

The military said it recently test-fired a number of missiles, including from a Coast Guard An-Ping-class patrol ship for the first time, in order to strengthen naval and air force capabilities. The projectiles include the MICA, RIM-66 Standard, Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, Sky Bow I, Sky Bow III, and Patriot II missiles, the military said.