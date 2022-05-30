Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the weekend, Taiwanese netizens shared this image of a poster for "Top Gun: Maverick" showing the Taiwan flag clearly visible on the back of a leather flight jacket worn by Tom Cruise.

In July 2019, a scene that included the back of a leather bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise's character Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell showed a patch with the flags of Japan and Taiwan edited and replaced with nonsensical symbols. The change to the patches was interpreted by many to be another example of Hollywood censorship geared to please the Chinese government, particularly because Chinese internet giant Tencent was initially one of Paramount's partners on the film.

However, Taiwanese-American Christine Lu announced that she had seen the flags restored at an advanced screening at Naval Base San Diego on May 22. On May 23, the Taiwanese Facebook page Vinegar Film Cafe also announced that the Taiwanese flag appeared on Maverick's jacket in the new film.

Facebook user Peter Man Chun Pang commented by attaching the poster showing the Taiwan flag and wrote "So the poster is real." On May 24, a Taiwanese Facebook user who goes by the handle "Take Care of Your Knee" also uploaded the poster and wrote that he was moved to tears at many points and observed that "it is impossible for the producers not to know that the Republic of China flag on the flight jack will violate the CCP's red line, but they did it anyway."

When the film premiered in Taiwan on May 25, Taiwanese audiences were heartened to see that the flag did indeed appear in the film. On May 28, the poster was also uploaded on the Taiwan page for Reddit, where it gained 668 upvotes.

As the opening credits scene of the film commences, Maverick can be seen examining his jacket in his old locker as he slowly puts it on. The original version of the naval patch with the Taiwan and Japan flags is clearly visible in this scene and again as he walks into a hangar holding the mysterious "Darkstar" experimental plane.

The patch is actually meant to commemorate the USS Galveston's tour of duty with the 7th Fleet from 1963 to 1964, when it performed missions off Japan and Taiwan.



Poster for U.S. release of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 27. (Paramount Pictures image)