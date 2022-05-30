Taiwan's Central American allies conclude nationwide food truck tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After touring around Taiwan for two months, four food trucks from three of Taiwan’s Central American allies, including Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala made their last stop at Taipei Children's Amusement Park on Sunday (May 29).

The event, organized by the Central American Trade Office (CATO), kicked off April 2 and featured local cuisine from the three Central American countries such as Honduran beleadas, Guatemalan shucos, and Belizean fry jack, Liberty Times reported.

Beleadas are made with a flour tortilla and usually filled with red beans or meat. Shucos are hotdogs loaded with steamed cabbage, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and spicy peppers, while fry jack is essentially fried dough typically topped with honey or jam.

CATO Director Augusto Liao (廖鴻達) said the four food trucks traveled to 66 locations in 19 counties, including tourist attractions, primary schools, and Indigenous communities around the nation, attracting flocks of people. During the food tour, the ambassadors of each country also joined in serving food to locals, per Liberty Times.

Eny Bautista, the Honduran ambassador to Taiwan, said the food truck tour was a very creative way for the three countries to introduce their cuisine and culture to the Taiwanese. She said she hopes the event will become a new tradition that will be held every year.

Guatemala's ambassador to Taiwan, Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado, thanked the Taiwanese for being so welcoming. Belize's ambassador to Taiwan, Candice Pitts, had traveled to the Yunlin Puppet Theater to share fry jacks, which were a hit amongst local residents.