Oklahoma captures Big 12 title with 8-1 win over Longhorns

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Crooks belted a three-run homer, Cade Horton and two relievers Martinez limited Texas to four hits with 16 strikeouts and third-seeded Oklahoma beat the fifth-seeded Longhorns 8-1 on Sunday in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament.

With their pitchers dominating, the Sooners (37-20) captured their third tournament title — the others coming in 2013 and 1997 — with an eight-run third inning.

Oklahoma used three walks and five hits to take control. Kendall Pettis had an RBI single after a pair of walks and John Spikerman followed with a run-scoring double. A single and another walked loaded the bases for Tanner Treadway, who delivered a two-run single. Crooks then pounded the first pitch from Aaron Nixon, the third Texas pitcher of the inning, over the wall in right.

Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez blasted his school-record 29th home run in the first inning but that was it for the Longhorns (42-19).

Horton went 5 1/3 innings, giving up both hits and striking out nine. Chazz Martinez struck out five in 2 2/3. Closer Trevin Michael pitched the ninth and struck out two while giving up a pair of two-out hits.

Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, who had a grand slam and a three-run homer while going 6 for 16 in the tournament, was named Most Outstanding Player.

Texas social media reported late in the game the Longhorns, as well as Oklahoma State, would be hosting an NCAA regional next weekend. The brackets will be announced on Monday.

