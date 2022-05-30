Affinity Pain Clinic Nominated For Global Health Awards 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 May 2022 - Affinity Pain Clinic is pleased to announce that they have been nominated as the “Most Promising Pain Centre Of The Year” in the Global Health Awards 2022. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in August this year.



The Global Health Asia-Pacific Specialist Clinic and Medical Centre Awards was first launched in 2020 and aims to honour the best healthcare providers in the region for their significant contributions to the industry. The esteemed judging panel comprises capable leaders of well-respected healthcare organisations, including Board Director of Farrer Park Hospital and Head Healthcare Pavilion Capital Dr. Timothy Low, and Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Mr. Mohd Daud Mohd Arif. Recipients of this honourable award are individuals, clinics, and medical centres that have demonstrated medical excellence and innovative and advanced techniques to improve patient outcomes.



Affinity Pain Clinic is a reputable and reliable back pain clinic in Singapore specialising in pain management. Led by certified anaesthesiologist and pain management physician Dr. Daniel Phang, the clinic adopts evidence-based intervention and treatment for various conditions – including muscle tear treatment, musculoskeletal pain, sport injury treatment, and more. Dr. Daniel Phang holds experience from a year-long fellowship at renowned Toronto Western Hospital and has attained a Certification in Pain Sonology (CIPS) with the World Institute of Pain in 2017.



Founded in 2018, Affinity Pain Clinic seeks to provide a range of tailored consultations and minimally-invasive pain treatments for their patients’ acute and chronic pain issues. Having been nominated as the “Most Promising Pain Centre Of The Year”, the team continually strives to improve their patients’ quality of life with a range of pain management services for an expeditious and pleasant recovery.



For more information, please visit https://www.affinitypain.com/.



