Rooma Launches Professional Babysitting Services to Help Busy Parents Returning Back to Office Life

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 May 2022 - Parents and guardians can now enjoy a flexible and affordable solution to their childcare needs in Singapore, with Rooma's professional babysitting and at-home childcare services Unlike traditional childcare options, Rooma's professional babysitting service allows for an ad-hoc recourse for parents who find themselves in need of urgent, flexible childcare arrangements. By simply placing a reservation with Rooma, parents can rest assured that their children will be well taken care of in the comforts of their home as they go about attending to other matters at hand.Rooma's specially trained team of professional babysitters are equipped to not only keep children safe and secure, but also to engage and interact with them in productive, meaningful activities that facilitate holistic development.Parents transitioning back to orthodox work arrangements can do so with peace of mind knowing that their return to office life need not come at the expense of their children's childhood quality.While the salaries of domestic workers in Singapore remain relatively affordable, all-time high housing prices mean that many young parents do not have enough room to accommodate a domestic worker within their households.Most childcare centres are closed on the weekends, and rarely open beyond seven in the evening on weekdays. This leaves many parents without a suitable childcare option when work or other personal matters in need of their attention stretch beyond the five-workday per week, nine-to-six schedule prevalent in Singapore today.In light of this—and the rise of other nuanced needs of parents in Singapore—Rooma offers a flexible solution in the shape of affordable at-home childcare and on-demand babysitting services. At promotional prices starting from only $19 per hour, parents can now engage trained professionals from Rooma to help out with their specific childcare needs whenever they arise.Each of Rooma's professional babysitters is equipped with a child interaction kit and specially trained to provide meaningful engagement and interaction for children. All in all, Rooma's professional babysitting services entails:● preparing balanced and nutritious meals and drinks for the child● offering showering and toilet assistance for the child where required● ensuring safety of the child at all times of hire● providing supervision of homework and other educational tasks● interacting and engaging with the child in age-appropriate activities● conducting activities requested by parents relating to the childOn top of professional babysitting, Rooma also offers other home services such as housekeeping, eldercare, and specialised cleaning services, such that parents can enjoy an all-in-one solution for both their child and their home while they are away.

