Sewell, Gilbert help Tennessee beat Florida, win SEC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 06:18
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Camden Sewell threw five scoreless innings, Drew Gilbert had four RBIs and No. 1 seed Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 Sunday to win the SEC Tournament.

Russell reached base, and advanced to second, on a throwing error to lead off the fifth inning and scored on base-hit bunt by Seth Stephenson before Gilbert hit a three-RBI double to left field that gave the Volunteers a 4-0 lead.

BT Riopelle hit a two-run home run for Florida (39-22) in its three-run bottom of the eighth.

Stephenson, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and Luc Lipcius hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to give Tennessee (53-7) a 7-0 lead.

Gilbert added a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

Updated : 2022-05-30 08:23 GMT+08:00

