Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 05:47
Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 in seven innings on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) plays No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game later Sunday.

Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines. Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

Jimmy Obertop and Riley Bertram each hit RBI singles in the first inning to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. Jake Marti and Elliott added sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it 4-0 before Kyle Huckstorf's RBi single in the bottom of the inning trimmed Iowa's deficit to 4-1.

Seven different Hawkeyes (36-19) pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-30 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors
Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors