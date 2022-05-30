Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French Open lookahead: Swiatek's 31-match win streak on line

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 05:48
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Gar...
Madison Keys of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their third round match at the French Open...

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Gar...

Madison Keys of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their third round match at the French Open...

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has won 31 matches in a row, and 48 of her past 49 sets, heading into a fourth-round matchup at Roland Garros against 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China. Swiatek is seeking a sixth consecutive tournament title this season and a second Grand Slam trophy to go alongside the one she won as a teenager at the 2020 French Open. The 74th-ranked Zheng is participating in only the second major tournament of her career. Her take on facing Swiatek? “Of course, she’s a wonderful player. Actually, I have been prepared for this match, because I really want to play against her.” The other women's singles matches Monday are No. 11 Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 28 Camila Giorgi, and No. 22 Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova. The men's fourth-round matches include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, and last year's runner-up at Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas against 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez beat No. 27 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat No. 31 Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0; Sloane Stephens beat No. 23 Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-0; Martina Trevisan beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 15 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 21 Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

109-3 — Rafael Nadal's career record at the French Open, including 3-0 in five-set matches.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I really am just enjoying the tournament, enjoying life. I’m not thinking about the end result.” — 18-year-old Coco Gauff, after reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second year in a row.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-30 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors
Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors