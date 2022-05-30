Bayern, Dortmund drawn against 3rd-tier teams in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were drawn Sunday against third-tier teams in the first round of next season’s German Cup.

Bayern starts its bid for a record-extending 21st title at Viktoria Cologne, and Dortmund will visit 1860 Munich. Both Bundesliga heavyweights will be seeking to make amends for missing out on the 2022 final, played by Leipzig and Freiburg on May 21 in the first decider without one of the big two since 2011.

Leipzig, which defeated Freiburg on penalties, was drawn against fourth-tier side Teutonia Ottensen, the Hamburg champion that will be making its debut in the competition.

Freiburg will play Kaiserslautern, which was just promoted to the second division from the third.

Other notable games between the initial 64 participants include third-division champion Magdeburg vs. Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt; Union Berlin visiting fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC; and Hertha Berlin, beginning the quest to reach the final in its own stadium, at Eintracht Braunschweig.

The first round will be played over the weekend from July 29 to Aug. 1, though Bayern and Leipzig will play their games at the end of August as they contest the German Supercup on July 30.

