White Sox SS Tim Anderson departs after throw to first

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a lower-body injury.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. It looked as if he was dealing with a groin or right leg injury as he was helped off the field.

It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports