Vlad Jr. scratched by Blue Jays with sore left wrist

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from their starting lineup Sunday.

Guerrero was in the Blue Jays' initial lineup as the designated hitter before being removed about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Sportsnet reported Guerrero has soreness in his left wrist.

Guerrero went 2 for 12 in the first three games of the series in Anaheim, where he spent several summers growing up while his father played for the Angels. Guerrero homered off the left field pole at Angel Stadium against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night.

Guerrero has missed only one previous game this season, and he had played in 266 of the Blue Jays' previous 268 games dating to 2020.

Guerrero's homer off Ohtani was his second in two games after a power drought that lasted through most of May for the slugger who finished last season tied for the most homers in the majors.

Guerrero is batting .256 this season with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

