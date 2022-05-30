Alexa
Gujarat restricts Rajasthan to 130-9 in IPL final

By Associated Press
2022/05/30 00:34
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Hardik Pandya picked up three key wickets as Gujarat Titans restricted Rajasthan Royals to 130-9 in the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Jos Buttler, the tournament’s highest scorer, made only 39 off 35 balls, and skipper Sanju Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya in the middle overs.

The Gujarat captain finished with 3-17 when Shimron Hetmyer (11) fell to Pandya’s last ball of a terrific spell of medium fast bowling.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan took 1-18 as Gujarat successfully thwarted Rajasthan’s bid to post a challenging total after Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

