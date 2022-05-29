Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 14 .702 _
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587
Toronto 26 20 .565
Boston 22 25 .468 11
Baltimore 20 28 .417 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 19 .596 _
Chicago 22 23 .489 5
Cleveland 19 23 .452
Detroit 16 29 .356 11
Kansas City 16 29 .356 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 18 .617 _
Los Angeles 27 21 .563
Texas 22 23 .489 6
Seattle 20 27 .426 9
Oakland 19 30 .388 11

___

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 11, Oakland 4

Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-29 23:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry