NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 1 0 12 8 2 ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2 Louisville 2 1 2 8 6 5 Orlando 2 2 2 8 9 12 Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2 Chicago 2 1 1 7 9 7 Washington 1 1 3 6 5 5 Portland 1 1 3 6 6 5 OL Reign 1 1 3 6 4 4 Gotham FC 1 2 0 3 3 5 Kansas City 0 4 1 1 2 9 North Carolina 0 3 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, May 25

OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0

Friday, May 27

Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.