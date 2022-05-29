Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 2 .750
Washington 6 3 .667 ½
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Chicago 4 3 .571
Indiana 3 7 .300 4
New York 1 6 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 1 .889
Dallas 5 3 .625
Seattle 4 3 .571 3
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 5
Phoenix 2 5 .286 5
Minnesota 2 6 .250

___

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 83, Chicago 76

Connecticut 79, Washington 71

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.