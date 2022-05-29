Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 29, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;87;76;Partly sunny;87;77;S;9;80%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;100;83;Plenty of sun;97;78;NW;13;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;99;71;Very hot;101;72;WNW;9;16%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;Breezy in the p.m.;79;64;E;11;55%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cool;56;45;More clouds than sun;58;46;E;7;65%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;71;51;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;SE;7;44%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;66;Sunny and nice;85;67;SSW;11;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer with sunshine;81;49;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;ESE;8;41%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain tapering off;70;54;Decreasing clouds;64;46;SSE;12;76%;16%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;85;64;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;SW;9;51%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;60;Occasional rain;67;58;NNW;12;88%;97%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;77;Sunny, breezy, warm;108;81;NW;13;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;Cloudy;92;75;SW;8;65%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;A t-storm around;86;67;SW;9;65%;73%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;WSW;9;65%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Partly sunny, breezy;73;63;NE;13;57%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;57;Very warm;88;61;NE;13;12%;44%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Fog, then some sun;75;57;NNW;6;61%;37%;7

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;59;46;Thundershowers;59;45;NW;8;66%;93%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;66;51;Cloudy with a shower;63;50;SE;6;78%;85%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;E;4;42%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;65;47;Partly sunny;69;49;WNW;6;53%;9%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;55;42;Variable clouds;58;47;E;3;65%;60%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Strong thunderstorms;74;56;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;WSW;6;70%;16%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;62;48;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;7;46%;22%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;53;35;Sunny and cool;53;33;SSW;8;59%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;N;7;49%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;83;67;Rain and drizzle;75;65;SSE;7;70%;65%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;99;78;Sunny and hot;102;76;NNE;9;11%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;62;48;Increasing clouds;62;51;NNW;9;59%;81%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;86;65;A stray shower;87;64;SSE;5;58%;47%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm;100;83;Mostly sunny;100;83;SSW;9;60%;8%;12

Chicago, United States;Windy;84;70;Breezy and very warm;87;72;S;17;47%;14%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;SSW;12;77%;98%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;63;47;Showers;58;48;WSW;7;79%;98%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;81;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;74;NNW;14;73%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and breezy;93;72;Breezy, warm, humid;91;75;SSE;16;53%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;10;67%;33%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;106;84;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;ESE;4;35%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;73;47;Mostly cloudy;67;43;NNE;11;37%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;92;79;A morning t-storm;91;81;S;9;69%;96%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;93;74;A t-storm around;88;75;SE;5;68%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;A couple of showers;55;43;WNW;9;73%;93%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;78;60;Mostly sunny;80;61;NE;7;33%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;76;64;Partly sunny;76;63;W;12;64%;2%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;NNW;4;80%;80%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;71;48;Mostly sunny;75;49;ESE;7;46%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;82;71;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;ESE;8;74%;82%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;56;44;Low clouds and fog;60;48;E;7;69%;72%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SW;9;75%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;78;Some brightening;90;78;SE;7;73%;68%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;85;72;Sunshine and nice;86;73;ENE;12;52%;15%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;102;79;Mostly sunny;95;79;SW;9;44%;42%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;101;77;Breezy in the p.m.;99;77;NE;10;29%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Sunny and very warm;87;61;ESE;9;50%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;WSW;7;72%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;83;Breezy in the p.m.;92;84;N;13;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;67;41;Plenty of sun;63;42;N;7;42%;10%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;Sunny and nice;76;58;N;9;16%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;93;82;Windy with hazy sun;94;82;WSW;17;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;77;66;Humid with t-storms;80;65;SSE;5;78%;96%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;81;Plenty of sun;105;84;NW;9;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun returning;68;54;Strong thunderstorms;69;53;NW;9;80%;99%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;89;79;Very windy;90;79;ENE;24;61%;50%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;WSW;6;58%;71%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;93;81;A t-storm around;96;81;SE;8;68%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;94;77;Clouds and sun;95;77;NW;5;66%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;60;29;Breezy in the p.m.;60;31;ENE;10;30%;19%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;7;71%;65%;10

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;60;Periods of sun;65;59;SSE;9;75%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;71;61;More clouds than sun;70;63;S;11;75%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;59;43;Low clouds and fog;60;49;S;6;60%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;73;58;Mostly sunny;77;59;SE;8;46%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;S;8;71%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;88;59;Not as warm;77;56;SW;12;49%;4%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;79;A couple of showers;88;79;NW;16;75%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;86;76;Showers around;85;75;N;3;80%;94%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;7;60%;70%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;59;46;Cooler with rain;53;46;W;8;78%;97%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Variable cloudiness;80;56;Rather cloudy;79;55;NNE;7;34%;57%;7

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;85;78;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;E;10;73%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;59;42;Periods of rain;58;45;SW;11;84%;93%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;89;78;Breezy;89;78;SSW;15;62%;47%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy;53;44;Partly sunny, breezy;51;44;SSW;15;57%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;A morning shower;79;61;SW;3;52%;55%;6

Moscow, Russia;A passing shower;60;44;Milder;68;58;E;8;50%;58%;5

Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;91;85;Partly sunny;91;84;WSW;10;64%;8%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;Partly sunny;75;58;ENE;6;62%;37%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;80;64;More humid;88;72;SW;8;48%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;Hot, becoming breezy;95;68;W;13;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;67;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;53;WNW;16;46%;15%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;88;67;High clouds;82;68;SSE;6;54%;52%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;53;47;A couple of showers;58;48;NW;5;78%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;78;57;Cloudy and very warm;82;66;SW;9;55%;14%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A t-storm around;84;77;ESE;12;74%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;N;5;83%;75%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;73;A stray t-shower;86;74;E;8;78%;60%;3

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;62;46;Sun and some clouds;64;50;NE;7;53%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;65;50;Low clouds;65;52;SE;9;56%;2%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SW;9;71%;78%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;87;73;A t-storm around;89;74;E;10;68%;47%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;ESE;7;56%;50%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;58;44;Thundershowers;61;42;N;5;64%;85%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;79;60;Morning rain;72;50;WSW;6;73%;75%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;69;50;A little p.m. rain;66;51;SSW;7;64%;81%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;75;58;Clouds and sun;75;57;N;8;66%;3%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;Showers around;82;73;SSE;7;80%;98%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and some clouds;58;46;Low clouds;56;47;WNW;7;82%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;58;45;A couple of showers;62;52;NE;4;71%;99%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;Partly sunny;85;69;WSW;8;59%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;105;82;Sunny and very warm;107;83;NE;9;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;SSE;10;45%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy, cool;56;51;Partly sunny, warmer;66;55;E;7;60%;33%;5

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;67;52;Sunny and windy;67;52;W;14;47%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A shower and t-storm;80;63;E;7;80%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;E;14;73%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;64;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;SSW;5;97%;87%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;60;Some sun, pleasant;83;61;SE;10;14%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Areas of morning fog;57;34;Areas of morning fog;57;34;SSW;4;44%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;4;79%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;79;57;Variable clouds;72;58;E;7;62%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;59;49;Mostly cloudy;59;48;NE;6;74%;29%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;82;62;A little a.m. rain;73;56;W;4;63%;60%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;68;E;10;69%;67%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy and very warm;97;79;A t-storm around;92;79;SSW;6;63%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Strong thunderstorms;77;55;A shower and t-storm;79;55;SSW;6;65%;96%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;ENE;14;69%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;57;38;More clouds than sun;59;40;NNE;8;57%;13%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;Periods of rain;63;51;WNW;11;72%;98%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very warm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNW;9;71%;66%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;57;44;Low clouds and fog;59;52;ENE;8;67%;71%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Mostly sunny;79;60;ENE;7;40%;4%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;63;NE;8;46%;36%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;86;68;Mainly cloudy;85;69;ENE;10;16%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;89;70;Sunshine and nice;84;70;NNE;9;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;77;61;A shower and t-storm;84;60;NE;7;66%;77%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;84;66;Very warm;87;66;ENE;10;48%;27%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;69;58;More humid;76;65;SW;12;65%;6%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;81;73;Partly sunny;91;78;SE;5;37%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;67;Clouds and sun, hot;95;68;S;6;36%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, a.m. flurries;54;26;Warmer;63;34;N;10;31%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;An afternoon shower;61;50;A morning shower;61;50;SSE;5;64%;73%;4

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;61;47;Partly sunny;66;47;N;6;52%;27%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with t-storms;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;77;N;5;61%;99%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;56;44;Rain;57;47;WSW;10;82%;100%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;61;48;Thundershowers;59;46;WSW;8;75%;92%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;56;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;58;N;8;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, t-storms;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;76;SSW;6;69%;87%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;87;57;Brilliant sunshine;84;60;NE;4;37%;6%;11

