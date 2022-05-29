Bank of Hope Match Play Scores

|Shadow Creek, Golf Course
|Las Vegas
|Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72
|Saturday
|Round of 16
Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden def. Emma Talley (60), United States, 4 and 2.
Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Hye-Jin Choi (20), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland def. Moriya Jutanugarn (24), Thailand, 22 holes.
Andrea Lee (48), United States def. Caroline Masson (32), Germany, 2 and 1.
Jenny Shin (38), South Korea def. Annie Park (54), United States, 2 and 1.
Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Allisen Corpuz (62), United States, 4 and 3.
Ayaka Furue (10), Japan def. Paula Reto (58), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England def. Tiffany Chan (63), Hong Kong, 4 and 3.
|Quarterfinals
Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden, 7 and 6.
Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Jenny Shin (38), South Korea, 20 holes.
Ayaka Furue (10), Japan def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England, 22 holes.
Andrea Lee (48), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland, 20 holes.
|Sunday
|Semifinals
Andrea Lee (48), United States vs. Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea
Ayaka Furue (10), Japan vs. Lilia Vu (51), United States