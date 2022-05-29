Taiwan’s average hotel booking rate for Dragon Boat Festival holiday under 30%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's hotel room booking rate for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday averaged only 30% this year amidst a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined Taiwan’s domestic tourism business as hotel room bookings for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday have been adversely affected by the pandemic for two years running, CNA reported.

According to the Tourism Bureau’s latest statistics, as of Friday (May 27), the average hotel room booking rate for the first two days of this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday was only 30.06%, which was low but better than last year’s meager 5%.

The statistics show that Penghu County fared better than other municipalities, with a booking rate of 52.37%, followed by Tainan City with a rate of 44.38, Miaoli County with 43.9%, and Lienchiang County (Matsu Islands) with 41.89%. The booking rates for the rest of the municipalities were all under 40%.