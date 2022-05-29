Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s average hotel booking rate for Dragon Boat Festival holiday under 30%

Last year’s Dragon Boat Festival rate was only 5%

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/29 20:16
Taiwan’s average hotel booking rate for Dragon Boat Festival holiday under 30%

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's hotel room booking rate for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday averaged only 30% this year amidst a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined Taiwan’s domestic tourism business as hotel room bookings for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday have been adversely affected by the pandemic for two years running, CNA reported.

According to the Tourism Bureau’s latest statistics, as of Friday (May 27), the average hotel room booking rate for the first two days of this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday was only 30.06%, which was low but better than last year’s meager 5%.

The statistics show that Penghu County fared better than other municipalities, with a booking rate of 52.37%, followed by Tainan City with a rate of 44.38, Miaoli County with 43.9%, and Lienchiang County (Matsu Islands) with 41.89%. The booking rates for the rest of the municipalities were all under 40%.
Dragon Boat Festival
hotel room bookings
Penghu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Strait islands most popular holiday destination for Dragon Boat Festival
Taiwan Strait islands most popular holiday destination for Dragon Boat Festival
2022/05/28 18:02
Taiwan railway union cancels Dragon Boat Festival action
Taiwan railway union cancels Dragon Boat Festival action
2022/05/25 14:42
Taiwan moves IDF, Mirage jets to Taiwan Strait islands, east coast
Taiwan moves IDF, Mirage jets to Taiwan Strait islands, east coast
2022/05/20 17:05
Taiwan railway union plans overtime ban for Dragon Boat Festival
Taiwan railway union plans overtime ban for Dragon Boat Festival
2022/05/18 13:59
Penghu International Fireworks Festival begins with a bang
Penghu International Fireworks Festival begins with a bang
2022/04/26 16:08

Updated : 2022-05-29 20:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry