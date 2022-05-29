Alexa
French Open updates | 4th round action under way in Paris

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 18:54
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

Fourth-round action at Roland Garros is underway on the chilliest day of the tournament so far, with the temperature at 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius).

Five American women made it to the round of 16 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2003, and three are in action Sunday.

Amanda Anisimova, a semifinalist in Paris in 2019 at age 17, is playing 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez at Court Philippe Chatrier. That match will be followed by Coco Gauff — at 18, she is the youngest woman left in the draw — against 31st-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. And 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens meets 23rd-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are scheduled to play their fourth-round matches later in the day. If 13-time French Open champion Nadal beats No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and defending champion Djokovic gets past No. 15 Diego Schwartzman, the owners of a combined 41 major titles will face each other in the quarterfinals.

That would be the 59th matchup between Djokovic and Nadal, extending their record for the most meetings between any two men in the professional era of tennis.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

