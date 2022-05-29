Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister suggests Chinese aggression could lead to global conflict

Joseph Wu points to China's policies in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan as 'signs of looming world war'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/29 18:14
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Sunday (May 29) suggested that a world war could erupt, given China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang and political coercion in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In a tweet, Wu shared the recently published Xinjiang police report, saying: "First, they took Tibet for 'peace.' Then they turned Xinjiang into a de-extremism camp. Now they're rolling up Hong Kong and going after Taiwan for 'one China' and far beyond for 'my ancestors stopped by.' Aren't these the signs of a looming world war?"

The report, made public by Adrian Zenz, an expert on China’s atrocities in Xinjiang, includes thousands of leaked photos of detained Uighurs and official documents from the autonomous Chinese region. The report also includes three speeches from top Chinese Communist Party officials that mention Beijing’s “close knowledge of and direct involvement in the mass internment drive.”

Some documents mention that re-education camps are guarded by special police units equipped with assault rifles and sniper rifles. They state that detainees must be transported wearing handcuffs, shackles, and hoods, and are to be accompanied by police.

China has called allegations of human rights violations “lies of the century,” according to The Guardian. Beijing reiterated that its Xinjiang policies are aimed at addressing terrorism and radicalization, as well as vocational training, per The Guardian.

Additionally, Wu has underscored Taiwan's desire to strengthen its asymmetric warfare capabilities to deter a Chinese invasion in a string of interviews with various foreign news publications. He said that Taiwan military officials have been drawing lessons from Ukraine as it resists invading Russian forces.
Taiwan
China
Xinjiang
Taiwan foreign minister
Joseph Wu
human rights violations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan turns coast guard vessels into 'ship killers'
Taiwan turns coast guard vessels into 'ship killers'
2022/05/28 15:45
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
Rolling Stone mislabels nationality of Taiwan's TWICE star
2022/05/27 18:35
Chinese ambassador accuses US of turning Taiwan Strait into powder keg
Chinese ambassador accuses US of turning Taiwan Strait into powder keg
2022/05/27 18:02
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
2022/05/27 17:13
Analyst calls US president's change in tack on Taiwan 'reassuring'
Analyst calls US president's change in tack on Taiwan 'reassuring'
2022/05/27 17:07

Updated : 2022-05-29 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry