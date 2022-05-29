Taiwan set for a week of hot weather

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mostly sunny and hot weather is forecast across Taiwan for most of the coming week except Tuesday (May 31) and Wednesday (June 1) when the arrival of a stationary front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms across the country, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Last week's stationary front moved northward into the East China Sea, and the intensification of a hot air mass is expected on Sunday (May 29) and Monday (May 30), CNA cited the meteorologist as saying.

High temperatures will rise up to 36 degrees Celsius across the country on Sunday, Wu said, adding that sunny and hot weather is forecast across the country for Monday, with short rain showers in the southwest expected in the morning. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms in mountainous areas and parts of the flat areas across the country are also forecast.

A stationary front will approach the island on Tuesday, and the chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase across the country, but temperatures will drop only one to two degrees, according to the meteorologist. He predicted showers for the southwest on Wednesday morning and heavier showers and thunderstorms across the country that afternoon.

The stationary will then gradually move northward from Thursday (June 2) to Saturday (June 4), and high temperatures of 35 and 36 degrees will return across the country, the meteorologist said.