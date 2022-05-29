Taiwan reports 76,539 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 29) announced 76,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 76,539 were local and 66 were imported, as well as 145 deaths.

The local cases included 36,087 males and 40,431 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 21 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 378 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the reported deaths, 81 were male and 64 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100. All of them were severe COVID-19 cases, and 136 of them had a history of chronic illness. Among the recorded deaths, 70 had not received any COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted COVID between April 28 and May 26 and died between May 10 and May 26.

The imported cases included 34 males and 32 females. They ranged in age from 10 to 80 and arrived between May 27 and Saturday (May 28). Three arrived from the U.S. and one each from Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam. The origins of the other 60 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 1,892,272 cases of COVID-19, including 12,882 imported, while 2,056 people have succumbed to the disease.