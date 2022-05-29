Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iowa tops Michigan 7-3 to advance to Big Ten championship

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 12:41
Iowa tops Michigan 7-3 to advance to Big Ten championship

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kyle Huckstorf had a two-run triple and an RBI single, Connor Shultz struck out the side in the eighth to end a Michigan threat and No. 3 seed Iowa beat the fifth-seeded Wolverines 7-3 in the first semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday night.

Iowa (36-18) will have to beat Michigan (30-26) again Sunday morning to advance to Sunday night's championship game.

Keaton Anthony drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning to give the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead. Huckstorf drove in a pair with his triple in the sixth to make it 3-0,

Michigan (30-26) answered with two runs in its half of the sixth on a two-run single by Jordon Rogers to get within a run.

Iowa scored four times in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead. Sam Petersen drove in two with a single and Cade Moss and Huckstorf added RBI base hits.

Jimmy Obertop homered off Hawkeyes reliever Ben Beufel leading off the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-3. A walk to Tito Flores and a bunt single by Riley Bertram spelled the end for Beufel. Connor Schultz came in and struck out Ted Burton, Rogers and Jake Marti to end the threat.

Schultz yielded a lead-off double to Joe Stewart in the ninth but stranded him at third base for his first save. Starter Cam Baumann allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five in his first decision of the season.

Chase Allen (7-2) took the loss for the Wolverines.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-29 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry