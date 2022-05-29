Alexa
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 11:20
Vancouver 1 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0

First Half_1, Vancouver, Cavallini, 4 (penalty kick), 24th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Thompson-Ford, Sporting Kansas City, 13th; Berhalter, Vancouver, 27th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 44th; Gutierrez, Vancouver, 52nd; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 58th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Ryan Graves, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_19,206.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Javain Brown, Marcus Godinho (Luis Martins, 79th), Cristian Gutierrez (Erik Godoy, 60th), Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Ryan Raposo, 79th), Leonard Owusu (Michael Baldisimo, 46th); Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Deiber Caicedo, 27th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas (Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, 69th), Logan Ndenbe, Benjamin Sweat (Kayden Pierre, 46th), Kortne Thompson-Ford; Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell (Marinos Tzionis, 46th), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell.

Updated : 2022-05-29 12:38 GMT+08:00

