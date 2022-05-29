Alexa
China signs multiple agreements with Samoa in bilateral meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Samoan prime minister on Saturday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/29 12:18
(Samoa Foreign Ministry photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) on Saturday (May 28) inked multiple deals with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa during a bilateral meeting at the tourism authority office in Apia, Samoa.

Wang and Mataafa discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries and touched upon issues of mutual interest and concern, including climate change, the pandemic, and regional peace and security, according to a Samoan foreign ministry press release. China has provided infrastructure developments in health, education, public administration, human resources, sports, and technical agriculture cooperation, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry emphasized the “one China” principle as vital to China-Samoa relations, which are in their 47th year. The talks culminated in the signing of three agreements, including the Economic & Technical Cooperation Agreement, the Handover Certificate for the completed Arts & Culture Centre and the Samoa –China Friendship Park, and the Exchange of Letters for the police fingerprint laboratory.

Wang also made a call to Samoa’s head of state, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II at his home.

The foreign ministry vowed to expand bilateral cooperation that “will deliver on joint interests and commitments” and deal with priorities in line with Samoa’s “Pathway for the Development of Samoa.”

China has recently increased efforts to bolster relations with Pacific Island nations. In April, it signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, which gives Beijing permission to send police officers, armed police, and other military personnel to help maintain social order.

Chinese warships can also dock at the Solomon Islands’ ports to replenish supplies.

Additionally, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Saturday as part of Australia’s attempt to strengthen its presence in the South Pacific and counter China’s diplomatic activities in the region.
Wang Yi
China-Samoa relations
Fiame Naomi Mataafa

