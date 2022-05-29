Alexa
Miami 2, Portland 1

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 10:39
Portland 0 1 1
Miami 1 1 2

First Half_1, Miami, Campana, 7 (McVey), 27th minute.

Second Half_2, Miami, Taylor, 2, 59th; 3, Portland, Tuiloma, 5 (Moreno), 78th.

Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, Justin Vom Steeg; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Miami, 14th; Paredes, Portland, 27th; Mabiala, Portland, 35th; Zuparic, Portland, 64th; Callender, Miami, 88th; Higuain, Miami, 90th+1.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Swartzel, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.

A_11,161.

___

Lineups

Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Larrys Mabiala, Justin Rasmussen (Santiago Moreno, 66th), Jose Van Rankin (Sebastian Blanco, 66th), Dario Zuparic; David Ayala (Bill Tuiloma, 66th), Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla (Pablo Bonilla, 78th), Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria (Zac McGraw, 85th), Nathan.

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Robert Thomas Taylor, 46th), Gregore, Jean Mota (Victor Ulloa, 76th); Leonardo Campana (Gonzalo Higuain, 62nd), Ariel Lassiter (Aime Mabika, 76th), Robbie Robinson (Indiana Vassilev, 44th).

Updated : 2022-05-29 12:37 GMT+08:00

